Boxing Day Test: Rishabh Pant calls Tim Paine a 'temporary captain' on stump mic

cricket

Rishabh Pant was giving it back to Tim Paine, a day after the Australian skipper joked about recruiting Pant for a Big Bash team with an offer to babysit

"Have you ever heard of a temporary captain, Mayank (Agarwal)?" Rishabh Pant asked his India teammate while welcoming Australia skipper Tim Paine with a fresh round of banter in the third Test here on Saturday.

Pant was giving it back to Paine, a day after the Australian skipper joked about recruiting Pant for a Big Bash team with an offer to babysit. Pant was heard asking Agarwal, who was at silly point, "We got a special guest today. Have you ever heard of a temporary captain, ever, Mayank?"

Pant, 21, then told Ravindra Jadeja, who was bowling at the time, "You don't need anything to get him out, boy. He loves to talk, that's the only thing he can do, boy! Only, talking, talking!" he said. Pant's banter attracted immediate attention of umpire Ian Gould who cautioned him for his remarks.

