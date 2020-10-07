Rishabh Pant is the perfect replacement for MS Dhoni: Ashish Nehra and Sanjay Bangar

Two-time World Cup-winning former India captain, Mahendra Singh Dhoni retired from international cricket on Independence Day this year, August 15, thus, ending over one year of suspense and also an era during which his often unorthodox leadership and finishing skills became the stuff of legends.

"Thanks a lot for ur love and support throughout. from 1929hrs consider me as retired," Dhoni posted on his Instagram handle.

The announcement came a day after he joined his IPL team Chennai Super Kings teammates in Chennai ahead of the IPL 2020 edition in the UAE.

Ever since MS Dhoni announced his retirement, the big question, and most inevitable one came to light once again! "Who will/can replace MS Dhoni in the Indian cricket team?" Well, while most cricketers and fans believe there can never be a replacement for MS Dhoni, some former cricketers do believe there is one man who might be perfect to step into Dhoni's shoes - Rishabh Pant.After MS Dhoni retired, Rishabh Pant took to social media to pay tribute and show his appreciation for Mahi. Pant wrote, "A little boy had a dream of batting on the other end of the pitch with you. That little boy’s dream came true. Learning from you and being close to you has been the highest privilege. India will always be proud of M.S Dhoni. Enjoy the journey ahead Mahi bhai. Legend. #7 @mahi7781"

Speaking exclusively on Star Sports show Cricket Connected, former Team India batting coach Sanjay Bangar also shared his views on why he thinks Rishabh Pant is a perfect replacement for MS Dhoni in Team India.

Sanjay Bangar. Pictures/ AFP

"In terms of wicket-keeping, I think it would be Rishabh Pant. I think the way he started this year’s IPL and I think it is very important to have a left-hander as an option because for Team India when it comes to the middle order it helps to balance out the right-handers."

Ashish Nehra

Meanwhile, former Team India pacer Ashish Nehra shared his thoughts on why he thinks Rishabh Pant can take over the reins from MS Dhoni in the Indian team, “It totally depends on which format we are talking about. If we are talking about Test cricket, and if you want to go with the best wicket keeper then you also have to consider the mindset of the captain and coach. I am in total agreement with Sanjay Bangar, I think they should go ahead with Rishabh Pant. Pant should be backed! Every player needs to be backed when it comes to international cricket.”

