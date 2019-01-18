Rishabh Pant reveals his lady love to the world!

cricket

Indian wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant introduced his girlfriend Isha Negi through an Instagram post

Rishabh Pant with Isha Negi

Things are looking up for Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant these days. After scoring a dominating 159 in the final Test against Australia in the series Down Under, Rishabh Pant has cemented his place in the Indian Test team and it is only a matter of time before he takes over from MS Dhoni as the first choice wicket-keeper in the ODI team.

Apart from what the young Delhi lad is doing on the cricket ground, Rishabh Pant has also gone viral on the internet.

The reason is a picture Rishabh Pant shared on his Instagram handle.

Rishabh Pant declared on Instagram that he is not single anymore! Rishabh Pant shared this image with his girlfriend Esha Negi with a caption which read, "I just want to make you happy because you are the reason I am so happy"

Taking a look at Rishabh Pant's IPL journey so far, Rishabh Pant was bought by Delhi Daredevils for Rs 1.9 crore on February 6, 2016.

Playing only his third game of his IPL season, Rishabh Pant made 69 runs from 40 balls to help Delhi to an eight-wicket victory over Gujarat Lions. He made his maiden IPL half-century off 25 balls. In the 2017 season, he scored 97 runs in 43 balls against the same team in Delhi on 4 May.

In May 2018, during the 2018 Indian Premier League, Pant scored 128 not out from 63 balls against the Sunrisers Hyderabad, making the second highest individual score by an Indian cricketer in a Twenty20 match, surpassing the previous record held by Murali Vijay and behind Virender Sehwag who scored 134 in Masters Champions League.

