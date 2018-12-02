Riteish and Genelia Deshmukh back together on screen after 4 years

regional-cinema

Mauli, directed by Aditya Sarpotdar, written by Kshitij Patwardhan and produced by Genelia is scheduled to release on December 21

Genelia and Riteish Deshmukh.picture courtesy:Instagram

Bollywood couple Riteish and Genelia Deshmukh have reunited on the big screen after four years for a Holi song Dhuvun taak for Riteish's upcoming Marathi movie Mauli.

Riteish on Sunday treated his fans to a video of the song which features his wife Genelia. He also complimented her saying her magic on screen remains the same.

"New song out. 'Dhuvun taak' - Working with Baiko (wife) Genelia after 4 years. First film to now - her magic on screen remains the same," he tweeted.

Four years ago, Genelia also made a similar cameo in festive track in Riteish's debut Marathi film Lai Bhaari.

The couple, who was seen together in movies like Tere Naal Love Ho Gaya, Tujhe Meri Kasam and Masti, got married in 2012 and have two sons named Riaan and Rahyl.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever