Riteish Deshmukh: Mother tongue has its own magic

Actor-producer Riteish Deshmukh's tough policeman avatar in the teaser of his new Marathi film Mauli is being loved. He says while he would love to show this side of his performance in a Hindi film, there's something else about doing it in his mother tongue. The action-packed teaser of Mauli was unveiled by superstar Shah Rukh Khan on social media earlier this week.

It received a positive response from a majority of the film fraternity, with director Ram Gopal Varma questioning Riteish as to "why you don't show this kind of attitude in Hindi films and reserve it only for the Marathi Manoos?"

Riteish, who earlier featured in Marathi film "Lai Bhaari", responded: "Hahahaha RGV Sir, thank you for your unique, kind words. I wish I got a script like this in Hindi... But more than happy to play this character in Marathi. Mother tongue has its own magic."

Produced by Genelia D'Souza Deshmukh and directed by Aditya Sarpotdar, the film, set to release on December 21, is written by Kshitij Patwardhan. It features Saiyami Kher along with Riteish.

