RLP convenor Hanuman Beniwal announces split from NDA over farm laws

A farmer holds a placard during a protest march against the recent agricultural reforms, along a road blocked by police at the Delhi-Uttar Pradesh state border in Ghazipur. Pic/AFP

Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP) convenor and Nagaur MP Hanuman Beniwal on Saturday announced a split from the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) over the Centre''s new farm laws.

I have left the NDA (National Democratic Alliance) in protest against the three farm laws. These laws are anti-farmer. I have left NDA but won't forge alliance with Congress: Rashtriya Loktantrik Party chief Hanuman Beniwal pic.twitter.com/luToWGTwa7 — ANI (@ANI) December 26, 2020

"I am not stuck with Fevicol with the NDA. Today, I separate myself from the NDA," Beniwal said while addressing a farmers'' rally in Shahjahanpur in Alwar district.

On Friday, Beniwal had announced a march to Delhi in support of farmers organisations holding a protest against the contentious laws.

Farmers from Rajasthan have been protesting in Shahjhanpur near the Rajasthan-Haryana border on the Jaipur-Delhi highway for 14 days.

Punjab: Former Lok Sabha MP Harinder Singh Khalsa resigns from BJP "in protest against the insensitivity shown by party leaders & the govt towards the sufferings of the farmers, their wives and children protesting against the three agrarian laws". — ANI (@ANI) December 26, 2020

In another setback for the NDA, former Lok Sabha MP Harinder Singh Khalsa has resigned from the BJP to protest "the insensitivity shown by party leaders and the government towards the sufferings of the farmers, their wives, and children protesting against the three agrarian laws".

