Robert Lewandowski keen to leave Bayern Munich: Agent

The Poland striker, who has won the Bundesliga title in each of his four seasons at Bayern since he joined from Borussia Dortmund



Robert Lewandowski

Striker Robert Lewandowski has told Bayern Munich chiefs that he wants to leave the club this summer, his agent has claimed. The Poland striker, who has won the Bundesliga title in each of his four seasons at Bayern since he joined from Borussia Dortmund, has been linked with moves to Chelsea, Paris St Germain and Real Madrid. His agent Pini Zahavi was told Sport Bild: "Robert feels he needs a new challenge in his career. Those in charge at Bayern are aware of this."

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever