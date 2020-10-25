Robert Pattinson celebrates 'real-life heroes' for COVID-19 relief service

English actor Robert Pattinson may be busy shooting 'The Batman' in London, but he took time on Saturday evening (local time) to celebrate the COVID-19 heroes at 'Go Campaign's 14th annual Go Gala'. According to Variety, the 34-year-old actor, who has served as the organisation's ambassador since 2015, was joined by gala co-hosts Lily Collins and Ewan McGregor to help raise USD 1 million for 'Go Campaign's' efforts to provide global COVID-19 relief and to fight to end racial inequality in the U.S.

During the interaction, the 'Twilight' star introduced the organization's new initiative to provide internet access, tutoring programs and mental healthcare for young people whose education is affected by the pandemic. He added that it is even more critical than ever to come together this year, saying "no child should have to sit on a curb to have access to education." During the early days of coronavirus-induced lockdown, Pattinson and Collins donated to 'Go Campaign's' emergency funds. The funds were used to provide food and hygiene products to 190 families in Los Angeles. The ambassadors also funded weekly food deliveries to vulnerable families in London.

As per Variety, channelling Emily from the actor's newly released Netflix series, 'Emily in Paris,' Collins invited her social media followers to donate how much it would cost them to pay for their favourite meal they couldn't eat during the quarantine.

She said, "Guys, I love the girl power tonight. One last thing to my millions of loyal followers on Instagram -- if you could all just give one dollar, imagine what we could accomplish together."

To support Collins, her 'Emily in Paris' co-star Ashley Park also joined the event and provided a step-by-step demo on how to make a donation via text message. The virtual celebration also featured a guest performance from Pattinson's friends and sister rock trio, Haim.

