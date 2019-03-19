Robert Pattinson doesn't like to do similar roles

hollywood

Robert Pattinson felt pigeonholed at the start of his career

Robert Pattinson

Actor Robert Pattinson doesn't like to play the same characters over and over again as he judges his performance and it makes him feel "really self-conscious".

"I feel like as soon as I repeat myself even a little bit, I suddenly get really self-conscious. If you are pushing something out into the unknown a little bit, you can't judge yourself, because you don't really know what you're doing."

"Even with a voice I can't really do it more than once, because then I think, 'Oh, this is my acting voice.' That's why I can't even do anything in my normal accent, because it doesn't feel like I'm working," he told Little White Lies magazine.

The 32-year-old actor felt pigeonholed at the start of his career, reports femalefirst.co.uk. He said: "When I first started ... if you're tall and have floppy hair and a posh accent, they're like 'Period dramas!' And then you're exclusively in the period dramas box.

"I was like, 'No! I don't want to do period dramas!' I've done a couple, and as soon as I put on the high Edwardian collar, I'm like, 'Ughhh'. Your costume is out-acting you at all times."

