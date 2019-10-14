Roberto Mancini elated as Italy beat Greece to qualify

Rome: Italy punched their ticket to Euro 2020 with a 2-0 win over Greece in Rome on Saturday to turn the page on their failure to qualify for the last World Cup. Decked out in green, a colour they had worn just once before at the Stadio Olimpico back in 1954, Roberto Mancini's new-look Azzurri pushed their perfect run in Group J to seven games for a maximum 21 points. Despite being pegged back by the Greeks for over an hour the Italians confirmed their dominance and are now assured of finishing top of the group. Chelsea midfielder Jorginho slotted in a penalty after 63 minutes in the Italian capital with Juventus forward Federico Bernardeschi scoring the second goal on 78 minutes. "I want to thank the fans here for supporting us, even in the first half when we were not brilliant," said Mancini.

Azzurri are hosts

Roberto Mancini

Italy are one of 12 host nations for Euro 2020 with the opening match to be staged at the Stadio Olimpico. And Mancini said he hoped that four-time world champions Italy could relive the "magical nights" of the 1990 World Cup in Rome. Mancini has rebuilt Italy since their stunning failure to qualify for Russia 2018 and they reached Euro 2020 with a three games to spare. "I'm happy and proud to have helped this team get out of a complicated situation. We've managed to create a team in a short space of time. It's a team with character, who play with pride, never give up and fight until the end," said former Italy international Mancini, 54.

Norway hold Spain 1-1

Meanwhile, three-time champions Spain edged closer to the finals despite conceding a stoppage-time equaliser away to Norway. Spain dropped their first points in Group F as Joshua King converted a 94th-minute spot-kick to rescue a 1-1 draw for Norway following a foul by goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga on Omar Elabdellaoui. The visitors led when Saul Niguez slammed home from 20 yards moments after half-time.

Other results

Malta 0-4 Sweden

Denmark 1-0 Switzerland

Bosnia & Herzegovina 4-1 Finland

Kazakhstan 0-2 Belgium

Armenia 1-1 Liechtenstein

