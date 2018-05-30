Roberto Mancini hails Mario Balotelli's goal on Italy return

Italy head coach Roberto Mancini thought Mario Balotelli enjoyed a "good enough" return to life with the Azzurri as the striker scored in a 2-1 friendly victory over Saudi Arabia



Balotelli (left) celebrates after scoring v Saudi Arabia. Pic/AFP

Balotelli, now 27, had not featured for Italy since the World Cup in Brazil four years ago and was recalled by new boss Mancini, following a season in which he scored 26 goals for Nice. After full-time in St Gallen, Switzerland, Mancini told La Gazzetta dello Sport: "For his first game back, Mario was good enough. I would say it was a positive display, above and beyond the goal." "Getting back to winning is important and we did well in the first 45 minutes. The performance will probably be better against a stronger team," Mancini added.

