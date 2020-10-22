Robin Uthappa's wife Shheethal enjoys breakfast with 'the boss'. See photos

Indian cricketer and batsman Robin Uthappa's wife Shheethal is an equally active person on social media.

Shheethal recently took to social media site Instagram and shared a couple of cute pictures of her enjoying some breakfast with their son Neale Nolan on Wednesday and captioned it: "Breakfast with the boss @nealenolanuthappa #love."

View this post on Instagram Breakfast with the boss ð @nealenolanuthappa #love A post shared by Shheethal Robin Uthappa (@shheethalrobinuthappa) onOct 20, 2020 at 11:38pm PDT

Meanwhile, Robin Uthappa is currently in the UAE playing for Rajasthan Royals in the ongoing Indian Premier League 2020. So far, Uthappa has played 8 IPL 2020 matches and scored 128 runs with a high score of 41. Rajasthan Royals are currently placed 6th on the IPL 2020 points table.

Robin Uthappa is amongst the experienced player in IPL, playing 185 matches in total and has scored and impressive 4,539 runs at an average of 28.19 and strike rate over 129. Uthappa has a total of 24 fifties in IPL with a top score of 87.

Robin Uthappa and Shheethal Goutham tied the knot in 2016 with a fairy-tale Indian wedding. Shheethal is also a talented tennis player. The couple welcomed thier son in October 2017 and named him Neale Nolan Uthappa.

