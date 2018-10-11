Robin Uthappa's special message for son Neale as he turns one

cricket

Robin Uthappa wrote: "My glorious bundle of love and joy. I'm eternally grateful for you!! Thank you for choosing us and thank you Lord for blessing us with him!! Happy birthday Neale Nolan!! Dada loves you so much!!"

Robin Uthappa with wife Sheethal

As India cricketer Robin Uthappa's son Neale Nolan turned one, his wife Sheethal was moved to post this picture (below) on Instagram and write: "My love!! A year ago this lil soul came into this world and changed my life and HOW.

So grateful to have him as my lil boy !! Happy birthday my baby. May you have the best of everything @nealenolanuthappa #love #happybirthdayneale #firstbirthday #birthdayboy #NNU #myown."



Neale Nolan

Meanwhile, Uthappa wrote: "My glorious bundle of love and joy. I'm eternally grateful for you!! Thank you for choosing us and thank you Lord for blessing us with him!! Happy birthday Neale Nolan!! Dada loves you so much!!"

Robin Uthappa married his long-time girlfriend Sheetal Gautham on March 2016.

Catch up on all the latest T20 news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates