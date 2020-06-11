Roger Federer ruled out for 2020 season after knee injury!

Roger Federer will miss whatever remains of the Coronavirus-impacted 2020 tennis season because of a setback in his recovery from surgery on his right knee. The 20-time Grand Slam champion had arthroscopic surgery on his knee in February and said Wednesday in a statement on Twitter that he had a second procedure that will delay his return until 2021. Federer, 38, had initially planned to be sidelined for at least four months, but because the tour was suspended amid the COVID-19 pandemic he has barely missed any elite tennis.

"A few weeks ago, having experienced a setback during my initial rehabilitation, I had to have an additional quick arthroscopic procedure on my right knee," Federer posted. "Now, much like I did leading up to the 2017 season, I plan to take the necessary time to be 100 per cent ready to play at my highest level. I will look forward to seeing everyone back on tour at the start of the 2021 season." Like other sports, tennis has been thrown into disarray because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Wimbledon, the oldest Grand Slam tournament, was canceled for the first time since 1945.

Organisers of the French Open and the US Open are still hoping to stage their major tournaments this year. The start of the French Open was postponed from late May to late September.

Shortly before his initial surgery in February, Federer reached the semi-finals of the Australian Open, where he lost to defending champion Novak Djokovic 7-6 (1), 6-4, 6-3.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever