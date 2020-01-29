IND vs NZ: Rohit Sharma blitzkrieg helps India beat New Zealand in Super Over drama

India's opening batsman Rohit Sharma scored a blistering 15 runs off 4 balls against New Zealand in the third T20I at Hamilton today.

Batting first, Virat Kohli's men posted a total of 179 runs for the loss of 5 wickets against New Zealand. Rohit Sharma scored 65 runs off 40 deliveries with 6 boundaries and 3 sixes at a strike rate of 162.50. Skipper Virat Kohli and KL Rahul pitched in well with 38 and 27 runs respectively.

HK Bennett was the pick of the New Zealand bowlers as he took 3 wickets for 54 runs, while Santner and Grandhomme picked a wicket each.

Chasing 180 runs, Martin Guptil (31) and Colin Munro (14) fell early leaving New Zealand stranded at 52/2. It was Kane Williamson who led from the front and scored a brilliant 95 off just 48 balls as New Zealand tied the score in the last over. Williamson hit 8 boundaries and 6 sixes during his innings.

As the match was tied, the game went into a Super Over with Williamson and Guptill being put in to bat. Williamson hit a six and a four while Guptill hit a boundary off Bumrah's over as Kiwis posted a target of 17 runs for India.

Openers Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul entered to bat and hit a blitstering 15 runs to snatch victory from the Kiwis and help India to a series win.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates