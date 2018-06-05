Rohit Sharma has fun on baseball pitch with wife Ritika Sajdeh

As a part of the pre-game activity, the Mumbai Indians skipper threw the ceremonial first pitch in the United States before the MLB at the Safeco Field, home ground of Seattle Mariners before their game against Tampa Bay Rays



Ritika Sajdeh and Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma, who became the first Indian cricketer to throw the ceremonial 'first pitch' in the Major League Baseball, tweeted this picture with wife Ritika Sajdeh from the pitch and captioned it, "Great fun throwing the first pitch for @Mariners with my lady by my side @SafecoField."

