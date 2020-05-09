Rohit Sharma: India-Australia series will be a great way to resume cricket

India's limited-over vice-captain Rohit Sharma in an Instagram Live with Australian opener David Warner said India's tour of Australia, which is scheduled after the T20 World Cup, will be a "great way" to restart international calendar.

'Love playing Australia'

"I love playing against Australia. When we won last time [in 2019], it was great for us. You guys [Warner and Steve Smith] were missing [due to ball-tampering bans]. "What our bowlers and batters did there was amazing. I am looking forward to the upcoming tour already. Hope both boards manage to get the series underway. Will be a great way to kick off cricket in the world," Rohit said.

India won their first Test series in Australia, and Warner said he was feeling helpless watching his team lose. "Watching that series was hard as you can't do anything from the outside. But I want to say that India has the best pace attack against left-handers. They zero in one spot and keep bowling there. "Mentally, it was great for Indian cricket but it was hard to watch. I felt helpless," said Warner.

The southpaw said it is unlikely that the T20 World Cup will be staged in his country in October-November because of the COVID-19 pandemic. "The ICC World Cup will not go ahead here by the looks of it. It will be difficult to get everyone (16 teams) together," he said. Warner is also not enthused by the idea of playing in front of empty stands, like Australia did against New Zealand in Sydney in March before the ODI series was called off.

Bizarre experience

"It was a bizarre experience. You could only hear echo of the cricket ball. It was bizarre. We are used to calling 'yes and no' while running between wickets but we did not need to do that. It was literally like playing a warm-up game."

