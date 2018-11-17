Rohit Sharma praises Joe Root's gesture in hotel booking fiasco

cricket

Rohit Sharma has lauded England captain Joe Root for his gesture towards around 100 travelling fans who were asked to leave the Earl's Regency hotel in Kandy due to poor management

Booking for the officials and players of both teams at the same hotel were not confirmed, and to ensure that the teams and support staff stay near the ground, the Sri Lankan government insisted on moving out the supporters to accommodate the players. After the hotel booking fiasco, England players including Root (encircled in the above picture) met the fans during lunch on the second day and handed a letter to almost each one of them expressing their concern and the letter was signed by Root.

Rohit tweeted the letter given to England fans and wrote: “Great gesture by @root66 good looking out.”

