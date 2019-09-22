Rohit Sharma secretly films Shikhar Dhawan talking to himself

New Delhi: India batsman Rohit Sharma had netizens in splits after he shared a video in which his opening partner Shikhar Dhawan can be seen talking to himself on a flight.On Friday, Sharma uploaded the video on his Instagram handle along with the caption: "No, no he isn't talking to me! And he's too old to have an imaginary friend. Why so loco jattji Shikhar Dhawan?" However, Dhawan was quick to clarify that he was practising poetry.

"I was practising shayeri and janab ney video le liya. Kya dil se yaad kar rha tha wah Maza aa gya. Kaash itne dil se padhaayi bhi kari hoti. [He filmed me when I was reciting poetry. I was having a fun time. I wish I had studied with such passion too]," Dhawan commented on the video. India play South Africa in the third and final T20I of the series in Bangalore today.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates