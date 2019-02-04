Rohit Sharma: We wanted to see how we face challenges

cricket

India beat NZ by 35 runs in fifth ODI to finish series 4-1; stand-in skipper Sharma says he chose to bat first as part of the team's plan to prepare for tough conditions at upcoming World Cup in UK

India's Rohit Sharma (left) celebrates the dismissal of NZ captain Kane Williamson with teammates Kedar Jadhav and Vijay Shankar during fifth ODI in Wellington yesterday. Pic/AFP

India's stand-in skipper Rohit Sharma yesterday said his side wanted to bat in tough conditions as part of their preparation for the upcoming World Cup and hence chose to take first strike in the fifth ODI here.

Rohit said despite knowing that the Westpac Stadium pitch would be fast-bowling friendly with moisture on it, he decided to bat first after winning the toss. His bold decision paid dividends as India won the match by 35 runs to clinch the series 4-1.

"I had a look [at the pitch] before the toss and knew that there was moisture which would be helpful for the fast bowlers initially. As a team, we wanted to see how we face the challenges because come the World Cup, we will be put into those situations, so what then," Rohit said at the post-match conference.

"Yes, we lost four wickets upfront, there is a learning there for us about how we should bat when the ball is swinging and conditions are not easy. The guys now know how to do it if the situation arises. The run rate was not great in the first 30 overs but we still managed to get to 250, which is a big positive," he added.

The 4-1 scoreline is India's biggest series win on NZ soil across formats since they started touring the country in 1967, and Rohit said it was a "massive" achievement.

"Coming here and beating New Zealand 4-1 is a massive achievement. They play very good cricket, so it is a great takeaway for us. Last time, we were thrashed 0-4. We didn't have a point to prove but we just wanted to play good cricket, which we have been doing for the past 8-10 months now. New Zealand have got great balance. They bat deep and have a quality bowling line-up. We saw a glimpse of that in last game, where they challenged us, so for us, 4-1 is a great achievement."

Kane hails India

Wellington: New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson said that losing wickets at regular intervals hurt his team's chances. "We know how well the Indians have been bowling on any surface. They have certainly taught us a few lessons in our own conditions. They are a world-class outfit. They deserve the series win," said Williamson.

