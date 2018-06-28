Rohit Sharma's quickfire 97 helps visitors beat Ireland by 76 runs

Dubbed as dress rehearsal for the marquee England series, the formidable Indian team outbatted the opposition scoring an imposing 208-5, courtesy openers Rohit Sharma (97 off 61 balls) and Shikhar Dhawan (74 off 45 balls)

India opener Rohit Sharma in full flow during the first Twenty20 International against Ireland in Dublin yesterday. Pic/AFP

India set themselves up nicely for the sterner tests ahead with a dominant performance as they outclassed Ireland by a whopping 76 runs in the opening T20 International, here yesterday. Dubbed as dress rehearsal for the marquee England series, the formidable Indian team outbatted the opposition scoring an imposing 208-5, courtesy openers Rohit Sharma (97 off 61 balls) and Shikhar Dhawan (74 off 45 balls).

In reply, Ireland could only manage 132-9 in 20 overs despite a breezy innings of 60 off 35 balls by opener James Shannon. Irish batsmen didn't have a clue how to play chinaman Kuldeep Yadav (4-21 in four overs). His partner in crime Yuzvendra Chahal was hit for four sixes but eventually ended with improved figures of 3-38 in his four over spell. As Kuldeep-Chahal ran through the top and middle-order, the rest of the batsmen were incapable of making a match of it. Such was their plight that save Shannon, none of the other home team batsman scored above 15.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar (0-16 in four overs) and Jasprit Bumrah (2-19 in four overs) were as usual steady at the start and effective at the death. However a lot of credit should once again go to Rohit, who missed out on a well-deserved third T20 international century. The opening pair put on 160 in 16 overs to set the foundation. Young right-arm medium pacer Peter Chase finished with career-best figures of 4-35.

Catch up on all the latest T20 news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever