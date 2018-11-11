Rowling loves Dumbledore's character from the Fantastic beast series

hollywood

Grindelwald is first mentioned in Harry Potter And The Philosopher's Stone

Writer-producer of the Potter series and Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes Of Grindelwald, JK Rowling confesses that Albus Dumbledore is her favourite character in the series. While the Hogwarts' beloved future headmaster does not make an appearance in the first prequel, Fantastic Beasts And Where To Find Them, he will be seen in a major role in the second installment.

Rowling feels, "Within the Fantastic Beasts franchise, I am telling a story that is hinted at in the Harry Potter books — the rise of Grindelwald and his antagonist, Dumbledore, who, is a key figure in the Potter stories.

Grindelwald is first mentioned in Harry Potter And The Philosopher's Stone. It is only when you reach the end of the Potter series that you find out how important he was… I think this was the story I was most interested in revisiting because it's so crucial to understanding Dumbledore, who is my favourite character," she acknowledges. The film, which legitimately builds off the world Rowling established, is set to release pan India on November 16.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever