Royal Wedding: Priyanka Chopra looked stunning in a lilac hued outfit

In a live video streamed on Youtube, Priyanka Chopra was spotted seen talking to actor George Clooney and his wife Amal



Priyanka Chopra. Pic/AFP

Priyanka Chopra looked ravishing in a lilac hued outfit as she attended her friend and actress Meghan Markle's wedding at the St. George's Chapel on Saturday. Priyanka, 35, was seen sporting a single breasted blazer paired with lilac coloured pencil skirt paired with a beautiful hair fascinator by designer Philip Treacy. She completed her look with nude make-up and drop earrings.

In a live video streamed on Youtube, Priyanka Chopra was spotted seen talking to actor George Clooney and his wife Amal. Markle married Britain's Prince Harry at St George's Chapel in Windsor. Her father Thomas was unable to attend the wedding, media reports said. Meghan's mother Doria Ragland accompanied her daughter to the wedding.

On the work front, Priyanka's Quantico will not be getting a fourth season. The network ABC has opted to cancel the terrorism drama. Its season 3 finale will now serve as the series ender, according to reports. Quantico was a breakout when it debuted in 2015, setting delayed viewing lift records. But with its dense narrative and heavy serialisation, the series started to lose momentum in the second half of its first season and continued to see declines through season 2 and into season 3.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever