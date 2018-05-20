Royal Wedding: Priyanka Chopra looked stunning in a lilac hued outfit
Priyanka Chopra. Pic/AFP
Priyanka Chopra looked ravishing in a lilac hued outfit as she attended her friend and actress Meghan Markle's wedding at the St. George's Chapel on Saturday. Priyanka, 35, was seen sporting a single breasted blazer paired with lilac coloured pencil skirt paired with a beautiful hair fascinator by designer Philip Treacy. She completed her look with nude make-up and drop earrings.
In a live video streamed on Youtube, Priyanka Chopra was spotted seen talking to actor George Clooney and his wife Amal. Markle married Britain's Prince Harry at St George's Chapel in Windsor. Her father Thomas was unable to attend the wedding, media reports said. Meghan's mother Doria Ragland accompanied her daughter to the wedding.
Every once in a while there is a moment when time stands still.. that happened today.. You my friend.. were the epitome of grace, love and beauty. Every choice made at this wedding by you both will go down in history, not just because it was your wedding but because this incredible wedding stood for change and hope. Both things that the world needs desperately. Thank you for being the perfect picture of all things good.. seeing your union and love blessed in front of my eyes Made me so happy.. and tear up! ð I wish you both love happiness and togetherness always.. ð
On the work front, Priyanka's Quantico will not be getting a fourth season. The network ABC has opted to cancel the terrorism drama. Its season 3 finale will now serve as the series ender, according to reports. Quantico was a breakout when it debuted in 2015, setting delayed viewing lift records. But with its dense narrative and heavy serialisation, the series started to lose momentum in the second half of its first season and continued to see declines through season 2 and into season 3.
