RRR: Ajay Devgn joins SS Rajamouli's magnum opus and we cannot wait for the film!

Ajay Devgn has now kickstarted shooting for S.S Rajamouli's magnum opus, RRR. The actor will be shooting in Hyderabad on a 25-day schedule along with Jr. NTR and Ram Charan.

Ajay Devgn's latest outing, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, marked his 100th movie in Bollywood and has received rave reviews from across all quarters.

RRR is SS Rajamouli’s next big project after Baahubali which saw mammoth success not just in India but across international waters as well. The team of RRR has completed shooting for more than 70 percent of the movie.

The official account of the movie announced this news on Twitter, have a look:

All of us are super charged and ecstatic to kickstart our schedule with @AjayDevgn ji today... Welcome Sir!#AjayDevgn #RRRMovie #RRR pic.twitter.com/9jVnlpdTmY — RRR Movie (@RRRMovie) January 21, 2020

The movie has an ensemble cast with Ram Charan and Jr. NTR in the lead along with Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn. The movie also stars international actors Ray Stevenson, Alison Doody, and Olivia Morris.

Directed by S.S Rajamouli, RRR is a producer by D.V.V Danayya on DVV Entertainment banner and is all set to hit the screens later this year in 10 languages.

