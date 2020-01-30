RRR: Is it reunion time for Ajay Devgn and Shriya Saran after Drishyam?

Ajay Devgn and Drishyam (2015) co-star Shriya Saran are said to be teaming up again in SS Rajamouli's RRR. Buzz from the crew is that Saran will play Devgn's romantic interest in the Telugu film. A major chunk of the Jr NTR and Ram Charan-starrer is being shot in the forests of Vikarabad, Telangana. The film is already one of the most expensive and awaited dramas of the year.!

Devgn came on board a few days ago and even took to his Twitter account to announce this massive news. He also wrote how his association with Rajamouli goes all the way back to 2012 when he gave his voice for the Hindi version of his blockbuster, Eega. And yesterday, Junior NTR also welcomed the star on board, have a look at both the tweets right here:

My association with @SSRajamouli Sir dates back to 2012. We’ve collaborated in many interesting ways since. Working with him in #RRR is an honour & pleasure. https://t.co/G88HeNAVLG — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) January 21, 2020

Delighted to welcome you to the world of #RRR dear @ajaydevgn sir pic.twitter.com/9iKRJl11e5 — Jr NTR (@tarak9999) January 29, 2020

As far as Shriya Saran is concerned, the news of her likely to be a part of the film is indeed great news for all her fans. Now we wait for the official confirmation. RRR also stars Alia Bhatt and was earlier supposed to release on July 30, but will now hit the screens in October.

