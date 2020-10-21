RRR: Ram Charan to introduce Jr NTR in new teaser on October 22

Bahubali director SS Rajamouli's next film RRR will see for the first time two of the biggest superstars, Ram Charan and Junior NTR, on the screen together. And this is not just a treat for the Telugu audience. Since the film will also be released simultaneously pan-India in Hindi, the excitement for it is unprecedented.

Audience curiosity is at its peak right now since the film's new teaser is all set to release tomorrow in all the languages. Ram Charan, who plays the role of Ramaraju in the movie, will be introducing Junior NTR's character, Bheem, to the audience.

One of the biggest highlights of the Hindi teaser is the fact that Ram Charan has dubbed himself in Hindi for the same.

The new teaser, which is titled #RamarajuForBheem, is the second one to be released. Earlier in March this year, the makers had released the first teaser, which was titled #BheemForRamaraju, in which Junior NTR had lent his voice for Ram Charan's introduction.

For all those who missed out on the first teaser, here it is:

RRR will be one of the biggest Hindi releases of 2021. It also stars Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt in lead roles. RRR is directed by SS Rajamouli and produced by DVV Danayya.

