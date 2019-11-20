MENU

RRR: SS Rajamouli ropes in Hollywood stars Ray Stevenson and Alison Doody for his magnum opus

Updated: Nov 20, 2019, 21:49 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Mumbai

The cast of the SS Rajamouli directorial, RRR, just got grander as Hollywood stars Ray Stevenson and Alison Doody roped in by the filmmaker

Picture Courtesy: Official Twitter Account/RRR Movie
It has been a phenomenal year for everyone in the team of RRR with 70% of the shoot already completed. It was exactly a year ago that they started shooting for the film that is now the most awaited film in Indian cinema.

Starring NTR and Ram Charan in the leads alongside Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn, the film is a period drama that gives a fictional twist to the lives of the legendary characters of Komaram Bheem and Alluri Seetharama Raju.

And now, putting an end to several speculations of the other female leads, the team has made it official that British actress Olivia Morris will play the female lead opposite NTR in the film.

Take a look at the makers' tweet:

Stevenson, who is best known for his role as Volstagg in the Thor films, will essay the lead antagonist Scott in RRR. "Ray Stevenson, it's a pleasure to have you play the lead antagonist #SCOTT in 'RRR' movie. Can't wait to begin shooting with you," the filmmakers tweeted on the official site. Here it is:

Alison is an Irish actress who has been part of films like A View To Kill and Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade while Ray Stevenson has appeared in Thor and King Arthur amidst several other popular TV shows.

Directed by S.S. Rajamouli, the film is produced by D.V.V. Danayya on DVV Entertainment banner. All set to hit the screens in 2020, the movie is going to have a theatrical release in 10 Languages.

