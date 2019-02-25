Rum festival in Chembur
Rum lovers swear by the old rum-and-coke recipe. But if you want the spirit in a new avatar, along with chakna made with rum, head to this rum festival in Chembur.
ON March 10, 9 am to 11.59 pm
AT Le Cafe, 1st Road, Chembur East
CALL 67099999
