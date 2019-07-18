things-to-do

Challenge yourself by signing up for this unique marathon that will have you navigate trails in the lap of nature

.

If you are one of those fitness freaks who isn't pleased with working out within the closed confines of a gym or running in the balmy weather in the city, the Igatpuri Mountain Challenge organised by RunBurn and Ace Sportz might be an ideal option for you. "The idea was to give people the experience of running close to nature," shares co-organiser Devendra Mane. The second edition of the marathon will include 500 runners. Both professionals and those who run for leisure can participate in the four race categories — 10 km, 16 km, 32 km and 50 km. "We wanted to host a 50 km route without any loops and with a cut off of eight hours," he concludes.

On: July 21, 7 am

At: Igatpuri (location given on registration).

LOG ON TO: www.townscript.com

Cost: Rs 1,000 onwards

