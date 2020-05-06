Russel Crowe celebrates 20 years of historical epic 'Gladiator'

Oscar-winning actor Russell Crowe on Tuesday took a look back at the movie 'Gladiator' which was released twenty years ago today. The widely lauded movie was released in the US on May 5, 2000, whereas in India the flick hit the theatres on September 1, 2000.

Today we celebrate the 20th Anniversary of the US release of Gladiator. Congrats to Russell Crowe and the entire cast and crew. We can't wait to bring Russell back to the big screen later this year in @UnhingedMovie #WeLoveMovies #SolsticeStudios #UnhingedMovie pic.twitter.com/n5THGq4e9u — Solstice Studios (@SolsticeStudios) May 5, 2020

The 56-year-old actor took to Twitter and wrote: "20 years ago today Gladiator was released in cinemas in the United States ... Strength and Honour ..."

Helmed by director Ridley Scott, the action drama won the Best Picture and Best Actor award at the Oscars and went on to make USD 460 million at the box office worldwide. 'Gladiator', which released in 2000, featured Russell Crowe as Maximus, a General in the Roman army, who is betrayed by the Emperor and left for dead while his family is brutally murdered.

He is eventually forced to become a gladiator after being captured by slave traders, who lead him back to Rome to fight as a gladiator while he plots his revenge against the Emperor who betrayed him. Crowe has proved his calibre as an actor in movies like 'The Insider, and 'A Beautiful Mind', but the portrayal of Maximus remains one of his finest performances.

