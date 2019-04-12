Russian couple arrested in Goa for growing cannabis

crime

In a raid conducted on their rented premises, the police seized 118 gm ganja, 380 gm stem of cannabis and other proscribed material, he said

Representational Picture

A Russian couple was arrested for allegedly growing and possessing cannabis plants by the Crime Branch of the state police on Thursday.

"Grigorii Fomenko, 32, and his wife Viktoriia Fomenko, 29, were arrested from their rented premises in Siolim Anjuna. They were growing cannabis plants in flower pots," said Superintendent of Police, Crime Branch, Pankaj Kumar Singh.

In a raid conducted on their rented premises, the police seized 118 gm ganja, 380 gm stem of cannabis and other proscribed material, he said.

The couple had arrived in India in November last year on a tourist visa, which was valid up to April 18, 2019.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates