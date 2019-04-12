Russian couple arrested in Goa for growing cannabis

Published: Apr 12, 2019, 14:17 IST | ANI

In a raid conducted on their rented premises, the police seized 118 gm ganja, 380 gm stem of cannabis and other proscribed material, he said

Russian couple arrested in Goa for growing cannabis
Representational Picture

A Russian couple was arrested for allegedly growing and possessing cannabis plants by the Crime Branch of the state police on Thursday.

"Grigorii Fomenko, 32, and his wife Viktoriia Fomenko, 29, were arrested from their rented premises in Siolim Anjuna. They were growing cannabis plants in flower pots," said Superintendent of Police, Crime Branch, Pankaj Kumar Singh.

In a raid conducted on their rented premises, the police seized 118 gm ganja, 380 gm stem of cannabis and other proscribed material, he said.

The couple had arrived in India in November last year on a tourist visa, which was valid up to April 18, 2019.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Tags

goaCrime News

Inside Mumbai's first interactive bird park

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK
Story of the Day
Shashank Arora: Salman sir needs space; he deserves it

Shashank Arora: Salman sir needs space; he deserves it