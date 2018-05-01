Ryan Reynolds celebrates Avengers: Infinity War success with Deadpool joke

Deadpool frequently pokes fun at the Marvel Cinematic Universe



Ryan Reynolds

Actor Ryan Reynolds, who plays Deadpool in the superhero franchise, congratulated the team of 'Avengers: Infinity War' for the success by showing a rejection letter from Tony Stark (Iron Man). In the wake of 'Avengers: Infinity War' getting a good opening at the box office, Reynolds took to Twitter on Sunday to share a funny note of congratulations in which he posted a photograph with a fake rejection letter, reports foxnews.com.

"From a guy who never knows when to quit, I'm glad you guys never did. Congrats Avengers," Reynolds wrote. The photograph shows the brief letter from Stark Industries letterhead reading, "Re: Joining the Avengers. No. Absolutely not. Go bother Prof. X. No. Sincerely, Tony Stark." Deadpool frequently pokes fun at the Marvel Cinematic Universe. He dropped hints and made jokes about the fact that actor Josh Brolin plays both Cable in "Deadpool 2" and also Thanos in "Avengers: Infinity War".

Based on Marvel Comics' most unconventional anti-hero, "Deadpool" is the original story of a former Special Forces operative who turns into a mercenary. "Deadpool 2", brought to India by Fox Star India, will open on May 18.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever