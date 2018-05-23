Ryan Reynolds, Michael Bay team up for Six Underground

Six Underground is targeting a summer start of production for a worldwide release in 2019 on Netflix



Hollywood star Ryan Reynolds will be seen in Michael Bay's upcoming film Six Underground. The Netflix film will co-finance and distribute Bay's film. This will be the first time the director and actor will be working with the streaming service.

Bay's home studio, Paramount, was considered at one point, given their long-standing relationship. Netflix won out after it committed to Bay's budget of around $125 million, making it the studio's biggest production to date, passing The Irishman, which sources say had a budget of around $106 million, reports variety.com.

The deal is another milestone for Netflix and film chief Scott Stuber as the studio continues to draw major talent. Netflix has been drawing more stars like Will Smith and Brad Pitt, but Bay is one of the first big-name directors to bring a tentpole to the studio.

The other element that made "Six Underground" appealing to Reynolds, besides working with Bay for the first time, is that a Netflix film does not include the world press commitments that a major studio movie like Deadpool requires, and will give him the chance to immediately jump back into developing the next Deadpool and X-Force, variety.com reported.

Six Underground is targeting a summer start of production for a worldwide release in 2019 on Netflix.

