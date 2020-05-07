Ryan Reynolds on infinite possibilities for Deadpool

"Deadpool" star Ryan Reynolds feels theres immense potential in the R-rated superhero franchise, and says it will be "explosive" to have Deadpool in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The franchise currently lies with The Walt Disney Studios, after the studio acquired 20th Century Fox.

During an appearance in "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon", Reynolds opened up about the future of his popular film franchise, and its treatment, reports dailymail.co.uk. "Deadpool was Fox and now it's in the hands of Marvel now over at Disney," Reynolds told Fallon through a video call.

"I see infinite possibility in either version. I think if Deadpool was in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, I think it would be explosive and amazing and what a sandbox to play in. If Deadpool continued to just do his own thing and be his own thing, also just like infinite possibilities," added the 43-year-old.

Reynolds, who played the lead characters in both "Deadpool 2" and "Deadpool", said that he writes the "Deadpool" movies with two "geniuses" -- Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick.

