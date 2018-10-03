Search

Ryan Reynolds trolls Blake Lively over risque image

Oct 03, 2018, 12:59 IST | IANS

Ryan Reynolds has trolled his wife and actress Blake Lively on social media over a racy image

Ryan Reynolds trolls Blake Lively over risque image
Ryan Reynolds

Actor Ryan Reynolds has trolled his wife and actress Blake Lively on social media over a racy image. Lively posted a risque image of herself on her Instagram account. The "Gossip Girl" star is seen standing over a nude man who offers her a carefully balanced cocktail glass, his legs akimbo, reports foxnews.com.

Lively's caption read: "My turn". Reynolds joked: "He seems nice". The image is part of a campaign promoting the 31-year-old's latest film "A Simple Favor" in which Lively plays a career woman gone missing.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Tags

ryan reynoldshollywood news

DISCLAIMER: mid-day and its affiliates shall have no liability for any views, thoughts and comments expressed on this article.

Revealed! How Richa Chadha's pants got ripped in public

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK