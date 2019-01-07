Ryan Seacrest slammed for flaunting Time's Up bracelet at Golden Globes

hollywood

Hollywood's leading women and men stepped out on the red carpet with a show of support for the Time's Up movement at the 76th Golden Globe Awards

US radio personality Ryan Seacrest arrives for the 76th annual Golden Globe Awards on January 6, 2019, at the Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills, California. Pic/AFP

Even as a slew of celebrities at the red carpet of the 76th Golden Globe Awards ceremony flaunted new 'Time's Up x2' wristbands and ribbons, anchor-producer Ryan Seacrest drew criticism for it.

Hollywood's leading women and men stepped out on the red carpet with a show of support for the Time's Up movement at the 76th Golden Globe Awards. Seacrest wearing the Time's Up wristband became a talking point as he was accused of harassment during the #MeToo movement -- a claim he has denied and a third-party investigator found to be unsubstantiated as well, reported The Hollywood Reporter.

A stylist of an A-list celebrity said the latest Time's Up x2 accessories landed without advance notice on Friday, when agencies suddenly distributed them. HFPA President Meher Tatna, Good Place actress D'Arcy Carden and "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" actress Marin Hinkle were also spotted wearing the ribbons and wristbands.

The Time's Up x2 accessories are a follow-up to the popular Time's Up pins created by costume designer and stylist Arianne Phillips for the 2018 Golden Globes to support the sexual harassment prevention initiative, launched by Shonda Rhimes, Reese Witherspoon, Emma Stone and other Hollywood women the same week as last year's ceremony. Since then, stars and members of the entertainment industry have made it a trend to add pins to their dresses and lapels in support of an array of causes.

