S.S Rajamouli to have one of the biggest opening scenes for Ram Charan and Jr NTR starrer RRR

RRR is Rajamouli's tribute to the freedom fighters as he wants to portray them in their full glory

SS Rajamouli, Jr NTR and Ram Charan

S.S Rajamouli is one of the most celebrated filmmakers of our nation and he is leaving no stone unturned to make one of the best films on the real-life freedom fighters on Alluri Seetharama and Komaram Bheem. And with the first details of it, it sure looks like one of the large scale projects that we had been waiting for.

RRR is Rajamouli's tribute to the freedom fighters as he wants to portray them in their full glory, which showcases Ram Charan as Alluri Seetharama and Jr NTR Komaram Bheem.

While Ram Charan's action-heavy introductory sequence has already been shot, the team will film the entry scene with Jr NTR in a few weeks. Said a source, "While that of Ram Charan's opening act was allotted a budget of Rs 15 crore, for Jr NTR, the team has gone up to Rs 25 crore, which is more than the overall budget of many small films."

The team has so far shot in Hyderabad, Gujarat, and Pune. The film deals with a fictional story revolving around freedom fighters of the year 1920, Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem who fought against the British Raj. The story is a fictional retelling of their lives before they became public figures which are already getting the fans excited.

Once the movie is set to release in theatres, it will surely set the records raking with its strong narrative and impressive visual depictions, as well as its detailed cinematography by the master director, SS Rajamoulli.

RRR is a period action film, which is simultaneously made in Telugu and Tamil and also being dubbed in Hindi and Malayalam. Written by SS Rajamouli, RRR will hit the theatres on July 30, 2020.

