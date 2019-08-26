Saaho: Baby Won't You Tell Me song to be out today
Baby Won't You Tell Me song from Saaho to be out today; the makers share the new poster of Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor
After treating the audiences with the three superbly eccentric songs, now the makers of Saaho are all set to mesmerise the audience with their upcoming song 'Baby Won't You Tell Me', featuring the lead pair Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor.
The makers raised the excitement with the all-new poster of the film with the tinge of pink hues that totally takes us to the wonderland. Prabhas is seen holding Shraddha Kapoor's hands and walking along with her. The song Baby Won't You Tell Me is going to be a big surprise for all the Prabhas fans as it is mentioned.
The makers of Magnum opus 'Saaho' took to their social media and shared the new poster along with new song announcement, "A big surprise for all the die-hard fans! #BabyWontYouTellMe song from #Saaho will be out today. Stay tuned!"
Psycho Saiyaan, Enni Soni and the recent rage Bad Boy have hit the right chord amongst the audience and the new song 'Baby Won't You Tell Me' looks really exciting. Saaho is a high octane action thriller which is presented by T-Series, produced by UV Creations and directed by Sujeeth and is set to hit the theatres on August 30, 2019.
