Saaho's latest poster featuring Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor has loads of action

regional-cinema

Prabhas shares the all-new action-packed poster of Saaho with Shraddha Kapoor and we are totally thrilled!

Latest poster of Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor starrer Saaho

The makers of Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor starrer Saaho have treated the audience with another power-packed poster of the film. Prabhas shared Saaho's latest poster with Shraddha that has the actress showing her shooting skills. The south superstar called out to his darlings and shared, "Hi Darlings! Hope you liked this action poster.. #Saaho coming on 30th August! #SaahoOnAugust30"

The poster has broken glasses and bullets being fired from both ends. Prabhas and Shraddha look all set to take down a whole army of policemen. The poster will send chills down the fans even with a glimpse.

While Prabhas looks every bit of a fierce heartthrob, Shraddha is also killing it with her oomph factor in this one.

Also Read: Did you know about the different kinds of action sequences Saaho is set to offer?

Saaho also has an ensemble cast of Jackie Shroff, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Mandira Bedi, Chunky Pandey, Mahesh Manjrekar, Arun Vijay and Murali Sharma, amongst others. It is being shot in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu simultaneously. Directed by Sujeet, the film's action sequences have been choreographed by international action master Kenny Bates. A UV Creations and T-Series production, the film's Hindi distribution is being taken care of by AA Films.

Saaho will now release on August 30. The film was earlier scheduled to hit the screens on August 15.

Also Read: Why Made In China and Chhichhore should avoid battle with Saaho at box office

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates