See photos: Sachin Tendulkar celebrates mother Rajni's 83rd birthday with family over video call

India cricket Sachin Tendulkar's mother, Rajni turned 83 on Saturday. Since the family could not be together in person due to the Coronavirus-caused lockdown, they celebrated the occasion virtually.

Sachin was joined by brothers Ajit, Nitin, sisters and others family members over a video call. He shared these pictures for his 26.3 million followers on the photo sharing site Instagram and wrote: "Had a fun evening celebrating our Aai's 83rd birthday with all my brothers & sisters who joined us over a video call."

Sachin Tendulkar had celebrated his turning 47 earlier this year on April 24. Meanwhile, Sachin Tendulkar's former opening partner and longtime friend Sourav Ganguly also took to the comments section to wish Sachin Tendulkar's mother. Ganguly lovingly wrote, "Wish her a very happy birthday from me.."

