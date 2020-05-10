Sachin Tendulkar donates undisclosed amount to 4,000 people

Indian cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar has donated an undisclosed amount to financially help 4,000 underprivileged people, including children from Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) schools, amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Tendulkar made the donation to the Hi5 Foundation, a non-profit organisation based out of Mumbai.

"Best wishes to team Hi5 for your efforts in supporting families of daily wage earners," Tendulkar tweeted. The organisation, through a tweet, thanked Tendulkar for doing his bit for the needy. "Thanks @sachin_rt for proving once again that #sports encourages compassion! Your generous donation towards our #COVID19 fund enables us to financially aid 4000 underprivileged people, including children from @mybmc schools. Our budding sportspersons thank you, Little Master!"

The legendary batsman had earlier contributed Rs 25 lakh each to Prime Minister's Relief Fund and Chief Minister's Relief Fund for the country's fight against COVID-19. Tendulkar had earlier pledged to bear the cost of feeding 5,000 people for a month in a couple of areas in Mumbai.

