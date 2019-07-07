Search

Sachin Tendulkar, Hardik Pandya wish MS Dhoni a happy birthday

Updated: Jul 07, 2019, 15:50 IST | mid-day online correspondent

Virender Sehwag, known for his humorous birthday wishes, brought out the funny man in him to wish MS Dhoni a happy birthday

Sachin Tendulkar, Hardik Pandya wish MS Dhoni a happy birthday
Virender Sehwag and MS Dhoni (Pic/ Virender Sehwag Twitter)

MS Dhoni celebrates his 38th birthday today and Twitter has gone berserk wishing the Indian cricket superstar in various ways. Happy Birthday MS Dhoni has been trending all day on social media platforms and bigwigs from the cricket, entertainment, business and political world are wishing the cricketer.

Sachin Tendulkar took to Twitter to wish Dhoni on his birthday and wrote, "Wish you a happy birthday @msdhoni! Have a great year. All the very best for the next two games"

Virender Sehwag, who is known to have very funny and unique ways to wish people on their birthday's posted a picture of himself with Dhoni and wrote, "7 continents in the World, 7 days in a week, 7 colours in a rainbow, 7 basic musical notes, 7 chakras in a human being, 7 pheras in a marriage, 7 wonders of the world, 7 th day of 7th month- Birthday of a wonder of the cricketing world #HappyBirthdayDhoni . May God Bless You!"

A lot of other personalities also conveyed their wishes, we take a look at few of them:

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe

Tags

ms dhoniworld cup 2019virender sehwaghardik pandya

Hardik Pandya, Yuvraj Singh, Sachin Tendulkar: Cricketers who made impressive comebacks

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK