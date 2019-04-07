Sachin Tendulkar: I wish I could've been there to watch Joseph's spell

Alzarri Joseph bowled 3.4 overs, giving away just 12 runs and picking 6 wickets! These are the best bowling figures ever in 12 IPL seasons and it took a debutant to smash the record.

Mumbai Indians faced a rampant Sunrisers Hyderabad side at their home ground on Saturday, in a match which turned out to be a low-scoring thriller.

Sunrisers Hyderabad came into the game as favourites with their openers Jonny Bairstow and David Warner almost unbeatable so far this season.

But a late cameo by Kieron Pollard in the Mumbai Indians innings coupled with the wickets of Bairstow and Warner early in the Sunrisers innings pushed the home team on the backfoot.

Then Rohit Sharma brought in a young, lanky West Indian, Alzarri Joseph, to debut for the Mumbai Indians in a pressure situation and boy did he deliver!

Alzarri took the crucial wickets of David Warner, Vijay Shankar, Deepak Hooda during crunch time and went on to clean up the tail. Giving Mumbai Indians a surprising victory and moving the team fourth in the IPL table.

