Sachin Tendulkar: I wish I could've been there to watch Joseph's spell

Alzarri Joseph bowled 3.4 overs, giving away just 12 runs and picking 6 wickets! These are the best bowling figures ever in 12 IPL seasons and it took a debutant to smash the record.

Alzarri Joseph celebrates a wicket

Mumbai Indians faced a rampant Sunrisers Hyderabad side at their home ground on Saturday, in a match which turned out to be a low-scoring thriller.

Sunrisers Hyderabad came into the game as favourites with their openers Jonny Bairstow and David Warner almost unbeatable so far this season.

But a late cameo by Kieron Pollard in the Mumbai Indians innings coupled with the wickets of Bairstow and Warner early in the Sunrisers innings pushed the home team on the backfoot.

Then Rohit Sharma brought in a young, lanky West Indian, Alzarri Joseph, to debut for the Mumbai Indians in a pressure situation and boy did he deliver!

Alzarri took the crucial wickets of David Warner, Vijay Shankar, Deepak Hooda during crunch time and went on to clean up the tail. Giving Mumbai Indians a surprising victory and moving the team fourth in the IPL table.

Here's how Twitter reacted to Alzarri Joseph's spell:

Alzarri Joseph now has the best bowling figures in IPL , on the other hand it took 12 years to break the previous player's record , Sohail Tanvir had set a bench mark which took 12 years to break. Well done both of the players. #SRHvMI pic.twitter.com/fWG2wMBdd9 — mufaddal motiwala (@mufaddalmm) April 6, 2019

One of the Best Debut in IPL

Alzarri Joseph 6-12 pic.twitter.com/9DP9wi3swM — Nisarg Kadam (@NisargKadam1) April 7, 2019

A man wins lots of heart ,today @MumbaiIndiansTN Indian v/s @SunRisers Match #Alzarri Joseph

3.4 balls -6 wickets..

With #MumbaiIndians Wins ...ðÂÂÂ — Swarup Wasnik (@WasnikSwarup) April 6, 2019

The best ever figures in the IPL!



What a start for Alzarri Joseph ðÂÂÂ pic.twitter.com/Xr2bLGNKX8 — ESPNcricinfo (@ESPNcricinfo) April 7, 2019

22 yr old #AlzarriJoseph in #IPL making history..... Me, 22 yr old in my phone, deleting history!!!!!!!! — Sabareesh (@gss380) April 7, 2019

I wish I could’ve been there to witness a brilliant spell of bowling by our new @mipaltan teammate Alzarri Joseph.#MumbaiIndians' fight today was just fantastic.#SRHvMI pic.twitter.com/ASVqTyN6rR — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) April 6, 2019

These Caribbean took IPL to next level, without them IPL is incomplete. Alzarri Joseph what a debut! #SRHvMI #IPL2019 pic.twitter.com/ysKVkuvolN — Akash Ambani (@BhotAmeerKaBeta) April 6, 2019

What a dream debut for Alzarri Joseph 6/12. He hasn’t played a T20I yet for West Indies and what a beginning he has has in the IPL. The West Indies’ players continue to create an impact. #SRHvMI — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) April 6, 2019

