Sachin Tendulkar shares his monsoon story on Instagram. See his post

Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar has asked his millions of fans to share their monsoon story, adding that his moment of enjoying the rains with a cup of tea is the most pleasing. "monsoons for me always calls for a hot cup of tea in my garden with the setting sun." "A hot cup of tea brings a sense of comfort where I can enjoy the weather in the confines of my home.This is what it means to be a #RainRaider for me! What is your monsoon ki kahaani?" Tendulkar said in an Instagram post with a picture of him standing with a cup of tea with heavy showers in the background.

Recently, former West Indies fast-bowler Ian Bishop said that the way Pakistan's Babar Azam and India captain Virat Kohli play in straight lines, reminds him of Tendulkar. "Virat Kohli, Babar Azam, who in terms of the straight lines, you remember Sachin Tendulkar," Bishop told former Zimbabwe pacer Pommie Mbangwa in an Instagram live video chat. "There's a reason why I think he was the best batsman I bowled to as he always played in the straight lines and these two guys (Kohli, Azam) present that," Bishop said.



Comparisons between Kohli and Babar have increased in the past couple of years with the latter finding his rhythm in Test cricket as well. The 25-year-old Babar is ranked no.1 in the ICC's T20I batsmen's list while Kohli is ranked 10th.

