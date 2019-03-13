Sachin Tendulkar shares photo with newly-married Akash Ambani

cricket

Sachin Tendulkar captioned the picture as, "Many congratulations to Akash and Shloka on this wonderful new chapter in their lives. Wish you both all the best for the future!"

Sachin Tendulkar with Akash Ambani and late Dhirubhai Ambani in the backdrop

Sachin Tendulkar shared a photo on his Instagram handle, where he is with newly-wed Akash Ambani with Akash Ambani's late grandfather Dhirubhai Ambani.

Akash Ambani married childhood friend Shloka Mehta in a grand ceremony in Mumbai on March 9, 2019. The biggest names from Indian politics, films, sports and business attended the 3-day long event.

Big names from world politics and business also attended the wedding celebrations, including former British PM Tony Blair and Google CEO Sundar Pichai.

Chris Martin and The Chainsmokers performed at Akash Ambani's pre-wedding bash in Switzerland.

The wedding itself was a grand affair with big names in Indian sports including Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Krunal Pandya's wife Pankhuri Sharma, Zaheer Khan, Zaheer Khan's wife Sagarika Ghate, Rohit Sharma's wife Ritika Sajdeh, Sachin Tendulkar with wife Anjali Tendulkar, Harbhajan Singh, etc. attended the wedding.

At the wedding, the groom Aakash looked royal in his pre-wedding shoot with parents, Mukesh and Nita, and sister Isha Ambani Piramal, his bride, Shloka Mehta, stunned everyone with her ethereal look on her big day. For the grand wedding, the entire Ambani family was seen in shades of pink. While Anant Ambani's rumoured girlfriend, Radhika Merchant looked dapper in orange.

