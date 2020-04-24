Sachin Tendulkar's birthday: Relive some moments with the master

Sachin Tendulkar arrives at the Oval in London with a pint of English beer, on April 28, 1992, before making his debut for the Yorkshire team on April 30. Pic/ AFP

Across the 22 yards for 24 years, Sachin Ramesh Tendulkar almost single-handedly captivated the beautiful game of cricket. Be it in his debut match against Pakistan on November 15, 1989, to his swansong at the Wankhede Stadium in 2013, the legend from Mumbai became an image of inspiration, an idol of reverence and a man of honour! It was Tendulkar who was solely responsible to transform the game into a religion in a land of diverse faiths and beliefs. The game eventually grew richer with chants of ‘Sachin Sachin’ reverberating across every venue worldwide as SRT soon became a phenomenon that would only grow stronger.

2003 India vs Pakistan World Cup match – When Sachin Tendulkar tamed the likes of Wasim Akram, Waqar Younis and Shoaib Akhtar

It seems only yesterday, but it’s been 17 years since Tendulkar’s iconic 98 guided Team India to yet another victory over Pakistan at the Centurion on March 1, 2003. Pakistan captain Waqar Younis called it right at the toss on that fateful day and opted to bat. Bombastic opener Saeed Anwar’s scintillating century powered Pakistan to 273 for 7 which was a formidable target in those days.

Then came an epic chase where Virender Sehwag and Sachin Tendulkar opened the innings for Team India. After a few nervy moves, Tendulkar smashed Wasim Akram past cover for a boundary. What was special about that shot was Tendulkar’s footwork, a backfoot punch that was pure class! Sehwag too got into the act and launched a few lusty blows before being dismissed for 21 off 14. Up came Mohammad Kaif, who turned out to be the perfect partner for Tendulkar. Despite suffering a bout of cramps, Tendulkar stitched a 100-run partnership, with Kaif scoring 31, as the duo put Team India in total control. Tendulkar’s cramps became unbearable and Sehwag soon was called to be his runner, but it was short-lived as he ended up on 98 in what was a valiant innings decorated with 12 boundaries and a six. India won that match by 6 wickets and Tendulkar received his Man of the Match award. It’s been more than a decade, but the discussions still exist! Watch this entire match from 11 AM IST.

Following an exciting contest, viewers can get a chance to understand what was going on in Sachin’s mind as he doles tales about his retirement in a special interview shot at the Wankhede Stadium weeks after his final match. Watch this interview from 6.30 PM.

Sachin open's again! Revisit his iconic debut opening in ’94 against New Zealand

A stunning tactical move by then captain Mohammad Azharuddin to promote Sachin Tendulkar to open the innings along with Ajay Jadeja led to a significant turning point in the Master Blaster’s career. The day: March 27, 1994. It was in the 5th match of the series against New Zealand in Auckland when Azhar pulled off a stunning move and asked Tendulkar to open because India's regular opener Navjot Sidhu had a stiff neck. The rest is history! Tendulkar took the Kiwi bowling attack - Danny Morrison and Chris Pringle to the cleaners, as he smashed 82 off 49 balls, with a whopping 15 boundaries and 2 sixes to his credit. Team India won the match by 7 wickets with 160 balls to spare. Watch highlights of this memorable knock at 7 PM IST.

