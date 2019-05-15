Sachin Tendulkar's conflict of interest hearing stretches to six hours

cricket

It is learnt that Justice Jain patiently heard Tendulkar, BCCI CEO Rahul Johri and complainant Sanjeev Gupta. The next hearing is scheduled for May 20

Sachin Tendulkar

Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar's conflict of interest hearing went on for six hours as the record-breaking batsman deposed before the BCCI ethics officer Justice DK Jain in New Delhi yesterday.

BCCI sources told mid-day that the meeting started at 10.30am and finished only around 4.30pm. Tendulkar was present with his lawyer Amit Sibal. VVS Laxman, who is also contesting the conflict of interest charge, was also present for his deposition.

