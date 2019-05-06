Sachin Tendulkar's conflict of interest row: Sources say, "Conflict rule anti-Indian"

cricket

As Sachin Tendulkar's conflict of interest row escalates, sources say clauses are loaded against Indian ex-players and could be tweaked soon

With the conflict of interest issue snowballing into a major controversy in Indian cricket with VVS Laxman and now Sachin Tendulkar attacking the BCCI, mid-day has learnt that the Indian cricket board is set to propose a few changes to the conflict of interest rules.

Laxman and Tendulkar are being accused of conflict of interest for holding a post in the Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) and roles with IPL franchises. The complaint has been filed by a Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association life member Sanjeev Gupta. mid-day was the first to report on the issue in its April 20 edition.

Tendulkar in his 13-point response to BCCI Ethics Officer DK Jain said: "Without prejudice to the aforesaid, the Noticee submits that it is surprising that the BCCI, being the very authority responsible for the Noticee's empanelment to the Cricket Advisory Committee ("CAC"), is presently taking a position that the Noticee is exposed to an alleged conflict of interest."

The BCCI, which is governed by the Supreme Court-appointed Committee of Administrators (CoA), are contemplating to relax a few conflict of interest rules. Sources told mid-day that the CoA has initiated talks and they will propose a few changes in the conflict of interest rules so that Indian cricket does not lose out on the expertise of its great cricketers.

"The current conflict of interest rules are pretty rigid. It requires a second look because in the current set of rules, Indian cricket will hardly be able to utilise the services of its top cricketers which would be such a shame," the source said.

"The rules will be more in the favour of Indian cricketers. At the moment, the rules are more anti-India cricketers and pro foreigners," the source added. It was a clear reference to the position of Ricky Ponting, who is Australia's assistant coach for the World Cup and also the head coach of Delhi Capitals.

"Talks are at a preliminary stage. A lot of thought will go into it and accordingly the BCCI will propose changes in conflict rules especially where Indian cricketers are at a disadvantage," the source said. Conflict of interest was one of the main points of contention of the Justice Lodha Committee along with transparency and accountability in the Indian cricket board's functioning.

