Sachin Tendulkar's wish for Aamir Khan on his birthday will leave you in splits

Sachin Tendulkar wished his good friend Aamir Khan in the most wittiest way possible and wrote, "Wishing my dear friend, @_aamirkhan a very happy birthday! “A”, kya bolta tu?"

Sachin Tendulkar and Aamir Khan are known to be very close friends since the last 3 decades. It is said that both have a lot of mutual understanding as they both started their career around the same time.

Sachin Tendulkar also shared a very thoughtful image of himself with newly-married Akash Ambani a couple of days back. He had captioned the picture as, "Many congratulations to Akash and Shloka on this wonderful new chapter in their lives. Wish you both all the best for the future!"

Sachin Tendulkar has become very active on Instagram recently as he is seen posting regularly on trending topics.

Sachin Tendulkar is often considered as one of the best ever batsmen to have played cricket. With 49 centuries in ODIs and 51 centuries in Tests, Sachin Tendulkar with 100 tons has the most centuries in world cricket history.

Although, current Indian batting stalwart Virat Kohli is close on the heels of Sachin Tendulkar's record of 100 centuries with 66 centuries of his own. Virat Kohli has already scored 41 centuries in ODIs and 25 centuries in Tests.