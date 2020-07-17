Sam Mendes' award-winning film 1917 goes live on SonyLIV

Amidst the World War in 1917, two soldiers are racing against time to save 1,600 men from a trap. But will they succeed? Adhering to the brand promise of offering global and meticulous stories, SonyLIV brings yet another critically acclaimed award-winning film 1917 for its viewers. Having 7 BAFTA, 3 Oscars and 2 Golden Globe Awards to its credit, the much-loved film goes live on and from July 17 on the platform.

Rated 8.3 on IMDB, the film tells the story of two young British soldiers, Lance Corporal Schofield and Lance Corporal Blake who are given a seemingly impossible task, at the height of the war. In a race against time, they must cross enemy territory to deliver a message that could potentially save 1,600 of their fellow soldiers—Blake's own brother among them. In this immersive cinematic experience, Sam Mendes thrusts the audience into the immediate peril and vast scale of World War I, witnessing the conflict in an urgent and propulsive way.

Directed by Sam Mendes, the film features a stupendous ensemble of actors in Benedict Cumberbatch, Colin Firth, Dean-Charles Chapman, George MacKay, Mark Strong, Andrew Scott, Richard Madden, Claire Duburcq and Daniel Mays in lead roles. While 1917 offers you an unblinking vision of a war, SonyLIV amplifies this visual treat for its viewers with a host of other offerings such as Your Honor, Undekhi, On Becoming a God in Central Florida, Kadakh, Bhonsle, For Life, Alex Ride and much more.

Sam Mendes, director of 1917, says, "The first time I understood the idea of war was when my grandfather told me about his experiences in the First World War. This film is not a story about my grandfather, but rather the spirit of him—what these men went through, the sacrifices, the sense of believing in something greater than themselves. Our two main characters are sent on a dangerous journey through enemy territory to deliver a vital message to save 1,600 soldiers, and our camera never leaves them. I wanted to travel every step and breathe every breath with these boys, and cinematographer Roger Deakins and I discussed shooting 1917 in the most immersive way. We designed it to bring audiences as close as possible to their experience. It’s been the most exciting job of my career."

watch 1917 only on SonyLIV starting July 17, 2020.

